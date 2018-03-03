Hurley’s Media Sales
Flow – Mobile Revolution
Kaaboo – Blind Sale
News

Top Story: Reporters Roundtable

March 2, 2018
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Tonight (2 March) Cayman 27’s Joe Avary, Jevaughnie Ebanks and Felicia Rankin discuss this week’s news-making stories.

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze Generic
Clean Gas
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – Hearts on Fire
BritCay
Rubis – Think Tank
Cleveland Clinic 2018

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: