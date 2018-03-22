Top Story: Water Authority discuss importance of World Water Day

Flow – Mobile Revolution
Environment News

Water Authority discuss importance of World Water Day

March 21, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
World Water Day will be celebrated tomorrow (22 March,) it is a day aimed at drawing attention to water-related issues, pushing for conservation and generally stressing the importance of water. Tonight (21 March) Cayman 27’s Reshma Ragoonath sat down with Water Authority’s Hannah Reid to discuss this international event and what it means for Cayman’s water resources.

For more info on World Water Day and tips to help do your part to protect this precious resource visit http://www.waterauthority.ky/

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

