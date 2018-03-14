Traffic operations continue, as RCIPS target speeders

RCIPS officers were back on the road in Red Bay Tuesday (13 March) morning conducting traffic operations in response to community concerns.

A police spokesperson told Cayman 27 Tuesday’s road checks focused on speeding and other traffic offenses, including those involving dump trucks.

Over the past two weeks, police have made 25 traffic related arrests. 15 of these for DUI, and almost half of these took place over this weekend.

The RCIPS said it will continue to target speeding, including reports of speeding in school zones.

