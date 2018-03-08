U18 Rugby Women’s Sevens win Shield finals abroad in first competition

In their first ever competitive tournament, Cayman’s Under-18 Women’s Rugby Sevens won the ‘Shield’ title at the 2018 Las Vegas Sevens Invitational held 3rd-4th March.

Day one saw loses to reigning champions EORU of Ontario 22-5, Liberty North of Missouri 27-0 and Land Park of California 27-0. On day two however, Cayman excelled in the ‘Shield’ group, capturing the division title with back-to-back wins over the ‘Crusaders’ of Arizona 19-15 and a 46-0 win over Quebec’s ‘Les Chevalieres’.

Cayman Islands Rugby Union:

“Despite a tough start they grew into the competition and started to execute the game plan by demonstrating high level tackling and passing skills. A huge amount was learned on day one, evidenced by increasing game awareness resulting in a break away try from a quick penalty by Ria Plunkett. With confidence soaring the girls started the Shield final at a fast pace, putting pressure on from the kick off with some strong tackles and demonstrating accurate and well timed passes to release backs Sami Galvin and Jasmine Line who were able to sue their pace to score early tries. Excellent structure in defence throughout the match ensured that Chevalieres were unable to break the line and were quickly punished for any mistakes with several turn over balls. As the match continued Cayman were able to demonstrate their power in attack with strong runs resulting in tries from Ella and Ria Plunkett. Mya Heiss frequently added the extras as Cayman pulled into a convincing lead. Depth in the squad was evident as substitutes were made and control of the game continued.”

