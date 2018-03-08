Hurley’s Media Sales
Flow – Mobile Revolution
Kaaboo – Early Bird
Sports

U18 Rugby Women’s Sevens win Shield finals abroad in first competition

March 7, 2018
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
2 Min Read

In their first ever competitive tournament, Cayman’s Under-18 Women’s Rugby Sevens won the ‘Shield’ title at the 2018 Las Vegas Sevens Invitational held 3rd-4th March.

Day one saw loses to reigning champions EORU of Ontario 22-5, Liberty North of Missouri 27-0 and Land Park of California 27-0. On day two however, Cayman excelled in the ‘Shield’ group, capturing the division title with back-to-back wins over the ‘Crusaders’ of Arizona 19-15 and a 46-0 win over Quebec’s ‘Les Chevalieres’.

Cayman Islands Rugby Union:

“Despite a tough start they grew into the competition and started to execute the game plan by demonstrating high level tackling and passing skills. A huge amount was learned on day one, evidenced by increasing game awareness resulting in a break away try from a quick penalty by Ria Plunkett. With confidence soaring the girls started the Shield final at a fast pace, putting pressure on from the kick off with some strong tackles and demonstrating accurate and well timed passes to release backs Sami Galvin and Jasmine Line who were able to sue their pace to score early tries. Excellent structure in defence throughout the match ensured that Chevalieres were unable to break the line and were quickly punished for any mistakes with several turn over balls. As the match continued Cayman were able to demonstrate their power in attack with strong runs resulting in tries from Ella and Ria Plunkett. Mya Heiss frequently added the extras as Cayman pulled into a convincing lead. Depth in the squad was evident as substitutes were made and control of the game continued.”

 

 

 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – Hearts on Fire
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze Generic
Clean Gas
Cleveland Clinic 2018
Rubis – Think Tank
BritCay

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: