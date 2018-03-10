Hurley’s Media Sales
Unity, format changes led to wins: Cayman advances to ICC Americas Regional Finals

March 9, 2018
Jordan Armenise
Cayman Cricket was all smiles as they gathered at the Digicel Corporate Office Thursday 9th February after returning home with a promotion to the International Cricket Council (ICC) Americas Regional Finals. With ICC Twenty20 still two years away, Head Coach Peter Anderson says the team has found their niche.

“South Africa was a tour we had to have, I needed to understand where we were ranked. I think T20 suits our players more, as does other associate countries. We took a lot of positives, our bowling was spot on, we adapted to our conditions well.”

Captain Ramon Sealy says the success can be attributed to a change in culture within the program.

“We’ve got more of a professional mind set now. We used to come to training without much of a purpose. We keep fighting for each other, the team chemistry is better. Before there were a lot of cliques, now everyone comes together, we see what we can do if we put in the work.”

Vice Captain Alessandro Morris, who was named Bowler of the Tournament, says the support locally as well as the newly found collective approach led to positive results.

“When the community supports us, it gives you a sense of purpose. We bowled in partnerships, it was more of a support structure. It’s not about one individual anymore. We go out there, and you do a job for the team. The guys bought into that approach. The results took care of themselves.”

With the Regional Finals taking place in 2019, Sealy adds the results show the squad is ready to for a bigger stage.

“It just shows the talent that we have down here, if we can continue to work hard and be committed it would be a dream to get to Australia.”

 

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

