Unresponsive man hospitalised after motorcycle crash

One man was taken to the hospital early this morning after a motorcycle crash.

Police around 6 a.m. Saturday (24 March) responded to a report of a motorcycle crash on Shedden Road.

The police and ambulance crew found an unresponsive male and a badly damaged motorcycle with motorcycle debris on the roadway.

The man received treatment for serious lacerations to the face and arms, and a broken femur.

The matter is currently under full police investigation.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

