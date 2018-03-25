Kaaboo – Early Bird
FLOW – Bonus Top Up & Free Minutes
FLOW – 3x hours ‘Top Up’ & Free Minutes
College Hoops Bracket Challenge
News

Unresponsive man hospitalised after motorcycle crash

March 25, 2018
Add Comment
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

One man was taken to the hospital early this morning after a motorcycle crash.

Police around 6 a.m. Saturday (24 March) responded to a report of a motorcycle crash on Shedden Road.

The police and ambulance crew found an unresponsive male and a badly damaged motorcycle with motorcycle debris on the roadway.

The man received treatment for serious lacerations to the face and arms, and a broken femur.

The matter is currently under full police investigation.

About the author

View All Posts
Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – Hearts on Fire
Tanya’s Kitchen
Clean Gas
Eclipze 25th Anniversary
Rubis – Think Tank
Cleveland Clinic 2018
Hurley’s Media Sales
FLOW – Bonus Top Up & Free Minutes

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: