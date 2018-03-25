Unresponsive man hospitalised after motorcycle crash

One man was taken to the hospital early this morning after a motorcycle crash.
Police around 6 a.m. Saturday (24 March) responded to a report of a motorcycle crash on Shedden Road.
The police and ambulance crew found an unresponsive male and a badly damaged motorcycle with motorcycle debris on the roadway.
The man received treatment for serious lacerations to the face and arms, and a broken femur.
The matter is currently under full police investigation.
