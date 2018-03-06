Hurley’s Media Sales
Wakanda dance challenge: Local dance troop featured in US report

March 5, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
The Black Panther movie continues it’s record-breaking run at the box office and the Marvel movie is fueling social media frenzy around the world like the Wakanda dance challenge.
It’s one that’s landed a local dance troop on a US media report.

Dance teacher and founder of Dream Chasers Cayman Melisha McField and her students responded to the challenge filming a dance routine using African music and incorporating the movie’s Wakanda forever sign of crossed arms. It was picked up by US TV show Right This Minute and featured on their viral videos segment.

“Coming from a small island such as the Cayman Island and just randomly being picked out of so many videos that were on social media for this challenge was amazing. There is no words to say, but it’s just being grateful,” said Ms. McField.

The full video:

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

