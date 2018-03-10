Wanted man Elemer Wright turns himself in

Elemer Wright, the man wanted by police since Wednesday (7 March,) is now in custody.

According to the RCIPS the 24-year-old man of George Town surrendered himself this morning (9 March.) Police issued an alert on Wednesday asking for the public’s help to locate Mr. Wright, whom they had described as armed and dangerous. It came hours after Cayman recorded its second murder of 2018.

Prospect resident Dougmore Wright, 44, also of George Town was gunned down on Prospect Drive.

Cayman 27 was in the Prospect area today (9 March) trying to get reactions about Mr. Wright being in police custody, but they declined.

However, we caught up with Prospect MLA Austin Harris, who said his constituents told him they are now relieved with this latest development.

“Residents were notably shaken by the threat of violence and I have to believe that they are very much relieved today as a result of this successful outcome,” said Mr. Harris, MLA for Prospect.

Mr. Wright of George Town surrendered himself into police custody Friday morning at Fairbanks Detention Centre. Police said this resolution involved multiple parties, from working with family members, his attorney and members of the community.

“I want to congratulate the Royal Cayman Islands Police services and their dedicated officers who continue to put themselves in harm’s way to bring about the capture of an extremely dangerous individual who posed a significant threat, not only to the community of Prospect and Red Bay, but to the wider Cayman Islands,” said Mr. Harris.

MLA Austin Harris welcomed the public’s input in the matter and encouraged the community continue to work with police to keep Cayman safe.

“But it takes an entire community to win this particular war, so I continue to encourage our various communities across the Cayman Islands to work with and support the police, if you know something, say something,” said Mr. Harris.

Mr. Harris said even though this situation has been resolved he say he would like to see more police presence on the streets to help deter criminal activity.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

