‘We are not CIFA’: Funding shortage, public trust delays Cayman Cup again says Seymour

March 19, 2018
Jordan Armenise
Cayman Islands National Under-20 Boys Football Team Manager Antwan Seymour says the inaugural Cayman Cup that was set to feature teams from Jamaica, Cuba and Dominican Republic against Cayman in a 3-day international tournament this weekend is postponed yet again.

“We are looking at financial and visa issues, and are seeking more assistance from anyone really. The association has struggled to give us a sense and government hasn’t gotten back to us, so we are pretty much dealing off of ticket sales and sponsors now, so we are still short.”

This is the second time the event has been rescheduled and Seymour says the lack of support indicates the public still does not trust the Cayman Islands Football Association or football related events.

“We are still getting punished for the actions of Jeffery Webb. It’s like the recession, everyone is using it as an excuse. At the end of the day, the kids are not playing for CIFA, the kids are playing for Grand Cayman, Cayman Brac and Little Cayman.”

The tournament, which was scheduled to run 23rd-25th March, would not have included the Dominican team, who have since backed out. Through fundraising Seymour says they agreed to provide travel and boarding for both Jamaica and Cuba. With the teams now asking for additional support to fund travel visas, Seymour says they simply cannot afford the costs.

“If we had to depend just on the government and the association, we would never do anything. There are loyal supporters out there, we just need more.”

In place of the tournament, the Under-20’s will play the Under-23 men’s team this weekend in friendly competition starting Friday.

 

 

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

