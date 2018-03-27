Weekend accidents end in one death

A motorcyclist died following a collision with a car Sunday afternoon (25 March.) Cayman 27’s Jevaughnie Ebanks lead our newscast tonight with the latest.

It marks the third death on Cayman’s roads this year. The crash happened around 5:20 p.m. yesterday (25 March) evening on Shamrock Road. Shortly after it happened police closed off the road diverting traffic to the East-West Arterial. Shamrock Road remained closed Sunday evening as police investigated a fatal motor collision accident. According to a Facebook post from AL Thompson’s the victim was employee, Lenny Pinet-Trusty. The post reads, “All of us at AL Thompson’s are saddened by the death of our co-worker Lenny Pinet. Lenny served the company in appliance delivery and installation since 2005. He was well liked by staff and customers for being courteous, personable, and conscientious. His diligence in his position and in providing dedicated customer service earned him respect and recognition; his wit, humor, and support earned him friends. We will miss his smile and his service. May you rest in peace, Lenny.”

Police said around 5: 20 p.m., Mr. Pinet was riding a motorcycle on Shamrock road near Soto Drive when there was a collision with a car. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead. It’s the third casualty this year on Cayman’s roads. Police announced that area of Shamrock Road was reopened to the public in Monday 23 March. There were two serious crashes involved motorcycles over the past weekend.

On Saturday (24 March) morning, one man was taken to the hospital after a motorcycle accident on Shedden Road, George Town. Emergency responders found an unresponsive male and a badly damaged motorcycle with debris on the roadway. The man received treatment for serious lacerations to the face and arms, and a broken femur. This matter too is currently police investigation.

