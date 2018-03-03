Hurley’s Media Sales
Flow – Mobile Revolution
Kaaboo – Blind Sale
Culture Environment News

Wheelchair-accessible beach ramp expected in April

March 2, 2018
Add Comment
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

A plan to install a wheelchair accessible ramp at Seven Mile Beach for persons with disabilities is moving ahead.

In October, the Disabilities Council said it was hopeful the Mobi-Mat, a portable, roll-out ramp that would facilitate easier access over sand would be ready for use in December.

Activist Morne Botes told Cayman 27 the mat has been ordered and is finally on its way. The new target date for deployment is April.

“You have to remember that this ramp is not just going to be for wheelchair users and for tourists and for locals to use, and people from the Sunrise adult academy, this is also going to be for the older generation that just finds it difficult walking in deep sand like this, and navigating past a bunch of beach chairs,” said Mr. Botes.

He said Rotary Central is fundraising for a second Mobi-mat to place at a different beach.

About the author

View All Posts
Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Eclipze Generic
Kirk Freeport – Hearts on Fire
Tanya’s Kitchen
Cleveland Clinic 2018
Rubis – Think Tank
BritCay

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: