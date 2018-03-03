Hurley’s Media Sales
Winspear wants Government output performance tracked

March 2, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
Auditor General Sue Winspear is calling for the creation of a performance framework within government to determine if objectives are been met with the money used from the public purse.

While she said the government is improving in how they are managing and accounting for their spending there is a disconnect in tracking if the desired outcomes from that spending are being achieved. Like determining if spending used to upskill Caymanians to make sure they are employable is working.
“That performance framework is really the missing piece. But there is plenty that we can do without it in terms of looking at services and coming up with recommendations for improvement as you can see from any of our  Public Accounts Committee reports,” said Ms. Winspear.
The Auditor General said the Deputy Governor has been receptive to her recommendations in the past and she is hopeful he will take action on this one.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

