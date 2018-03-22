Flow – Mobile Revolution
Crime News

Woman changed for fraud, allegedly swindles $30,000 from NAU

March 21, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
A George Town woman faces criminal charges for allegedly swindling $30, 000 out of the Needs Assessment Unit.
According to the RCIPS the 64 -year-old woman is accused of fraudulently obtaining financial assistance from the NAU between 2014 and 2017.
The woman was arrested yesterday (20 March) and charged with providing false information to a public officer and obtaining property by deception. She is expected to appear in court on 27 March. The woman is currently on bail.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

