Woman discovers masked intruder in Bodden Town home

March 29, 2018
Felicia Rankin
Police are on the lookout for a man who broke into a Bodden Town woman’s home Monday (26 March) afternoon.

According to the RCIPS, the woman returned to her home off Northward Road in Bodden Town after 1 p.m. to find her front door tampered with and a masked intruder inside.

Police said the man grabbed her by her arm, they started struggling and the woman hitting him twice.

The intruder fled shortly after.

The man was described to be between 6 ft 2″ and 6 ft 5″ tall.

Slim build with a muscular physique, he wore dark-coloured clothing with white sneakers.

He wore a clear stud earring in his left ear and wore a mask.

The incident is under investigation and police ask anyone with information to contact Bodden Town CID at 649-2220.

