Woman in court for alleged $30,000 NAU scam

March 27, 2018
Felicia Rankin
A 64-year-old woman accused of bilking $30,000 from the Needs Assessment Unit made her initial court appearance today (27 March.)

George Town resident Hermine Stoney faces charges of providing false information to a public officer and obtaining property by deception.

According to court records she fraudulently obtained money from the Department of Children and Family Services and Needs Assessment Unit.

This happened between 2014 and 2017.

Due to medical issues and a pending legal application she is set to next appear 22 May until then her bail has been extended.

