News

Work permits drop in 2017 Q3, increase from 2016

March 16, 2018
Kevin Morales
The overall number of work permits declined by more than a thousand in the third quarter of 2017 versus the previous three months, according to data released Friday (16 March) by the Economics and Statistics Office.

There were 23,723 work permits through September of 2017.

That’s down from 24,724 permits through June of last year.

But it’s also 619 more permits than were issued through the third quarter of 2016.

Government collected$61.5 million on work permit and residency fees through the third quarter of 2017, a 5.6 percent increase over the same period of 2016.

Click here for the full report. 

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

