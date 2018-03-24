World Social Work Day 2018

Tomorrow (24 March) the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Savannah is hosting a special service for social workers to commemorate World Social Work Day that was celebrated on Tuesday. It’s a day to celebrate the contribution of social workers.

For staff members at the Department of Children and Family Services the day emphasizes the importance of their jobs, which extends from helping families get through hardship, to helping those who are vulnerable be in a safe environment.

“And you have to have inert tug to be an effective social worker, because as a social worker, you are working with the less fortunate, you’re working behind the scenes that others don’t see actually,” said Social Worker, Jasmine Powell.

The church service starts at 11 a.m.

