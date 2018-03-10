Wright appears in court for multiple charges

Elemer Wright appeared in court on this afternoon (9 March) on charges including offences arising out of last year’s home invasion on Patrick’s Island.

Mr. Wright appeared on charges of theft, attempted burglary, robbery, damage to property, aggravated burglary and two charges of possession of an imitation firearm with intent to commit an offence.

The charges arise out of a series of events that took place a home on Patrick Island on 17 June where a couple was threatened and robbed by 3 armed men.

Two of the men were armed with firearms, and the other with a hammer. They bound the couple up with duct tape and beat the male resident.

Mr. Wright was remanded to prison, he is set to appear in Grand Court 23 March.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

