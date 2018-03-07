Hurley’s Media Sales
Flow – Mobile Revolution
Kaaboo – Early Bird
News

Your input sought on Emergency Notification System plans

March 6, 2018
Add Comment
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

Cayman’s communication and emergency response leaders want your input on a proposed Emergency Notification System.

Hazard Management Cayman Islands leaders previously told Cayman 27 a notification system will be rolled out in three phases.

Utility Regulation and Competition Office leaders told us there are 12 specific communications channels being considered.

Now, those agencies want your feedback on their plan.

Click here to read the consultation paper on the matter.

Any comments on the discussion paper should be made in writing to OfReg by 5 p.m. on 8 March 2018; by email to consultations@ofreg.ky; by post to Utility Regulation and Competition Office at P.O.Box 2502, Grand Cayman KYl-1104; and by hand to the OfReg office at Alissta Towers, 3rd floor, 85 North Sound Road.

OfReg proposes to publish a decision on the proposed ENS design and implementation by the end of the second quarter 2018.

HMCI leaders previously told Cayman 27 they planned to install radio interruption technology on at least one Government radio station by the end of March. An email sent to a spokesperson asking if that was still on track was not answered.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – Hearts on Fire
Tanya’s Kitchen
Clean Gas
Eclipze Generic
BritCay
Rubis – Think Tank
Cleveland Clinic 2018

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: