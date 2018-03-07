Your input sought on Emergency Notification System plans

Cayman’s communication and emergency response leaders want your input on a proposed Emergency Notification System.

Hazard Management Cayman Islands leaders previously told Cayman 27 a notification system will be rolled out in three phases.

Utility Regulation and Competition Office leaders told us there are 12 specific communications channels being considered.

Now, those agencies want your feedback on their plan.

Click here to read the consultation paper on the matter.

Any comments on the discussion paper should be made in writing to OfReg by 5 p.m. on 8 March 2018; by email to consultations@ofreg.ky; by post to Utility Regulation and Competition Office at P.O.Box 2502, Grand Cayman KYl-1104; and by hand to the OfReg office at Alissta Towers, 3rd floor, 85 North Sound Road.

OfReg proposes to publish a decision on the proposed ENS design and implementation by the end of the second quarter 2018.

HMCI leaders previously told Cayman 27 they planned to install radio interruption technology on at least one Government radio station by the end of March. An email sent to a spokesperson asking if that was still on track was not answered.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

