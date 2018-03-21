Youth and experience: Swimmers aim high as 2018 CARIFTA Championships approach

On the heels of a record-breaking 50 medal performance in 2017, 36 of the Cayman Islands Aquatic Sports Association’s (CIASA) top amateur swimmers will head to Jamaica March 30th in efforts to top arguably the country’s best amateur performance at the 2018 CARIFTA Championships. Technical Director Bailey Weathers says leadership will be key.

“We have a lot of veterans swimmers, both in our 15 and 17 age groups, the boys and girls are very well versed in CARIFTA, we have of depth there.”

2018 CIASA Male Swimmer of the Year 14-year old Corey Frederick-Westerborg, who won six medals at CARIFTA in 2017 says the competition never gets old.

“It’s an experience you cannot repeat. It’s fun, it’s exhilarating it’s competitive, it’s something you cant have later on in your life.”

Five-time CARIFTA swimmer Jordan Crooks says young swimmers must leave it all in the pool.

“Just remember do it, you train all year for it, make it worth it.”

Camana Bay Aquatic Club’s Avery Lambert, who won eight individual medals at CARIFTA in 2017, says she hopes to lead by example.

“My first CARIFTA I only made finals once and its more your just there to enjoy it, have a good time, just perform your best.”

Cayman’s team will also feature synchronized swimming for the first time in history, something Head Coach Alissa Moberg says is ground breaking on many levels.

“It brings a whole new level of competition to the island to the country and it means a lot to CARIFTA as well. The past three years, they had to cancel various competitions because they didn’t have enough athletes that were committed to this level.”

Can they top the country’s best ever performance from 2017? Weathers says he expects a competitive performance.

“I really expect our kids to swim as well as they did last year, where that places them? Obviously every year is different but we are just super excited.”

CIASA hopes swimmers are equally excited to bring home another slew of both medals and personal bests.

