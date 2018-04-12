12 in ACC probe make Grand Court Appearance

12 people charged in a corruption probe involving immigration leaders appeared in grand court Friday (April 27). They face a total of 75 charges.

All 12 were arrested as part of a year-long anti-corruption commission probe. The investigation centers around the english test given to foreigners arriving on work permit.

The ACC says in some cases, bribes were given for help with the test.

The suspects include six public officials; Marcus Alexander, Kathy-Ann Forbes, Carlos Robinson, Pheadra McDonald, Diane Dey-Rankine, Sherry Lee McLaughlin.

The six foreigners charged are Santo Castro Castillo, Marlenis Perez Mata, Mariel Suriel, Katarine Montero Panigua, Carolin Nixon Lopez and Angela Rodriguez David.

All 12 appeared before Magistrate Michael Wood. It was expected all 12 would be arraigned but some defendants were not ready.

Justice Wood set 11 May as the date where he says all 12 defendants would be arraigned and expected to plea. All were released on bail.

