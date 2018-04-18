Eco Smart
18 Year old arrested in Batabano Plaza Robbery

April 19, 2018
Jevaughnie Ebanks
An 18 year old is in custody accused of robbery and firearms offences.

The 18-year-old man was arrested in connection with last week’s robbery at Batabano plaza in West Bay.

He was arrested on suspicion of robbery and possession of an unlicensed firearm. The robbery happened on Tuesday, 10 April at the Smart-N-Shop store.

Police said a store employee was opening the store when a man who brandished a firearm and demanded cash approached him.

Police say no shots were fired and no injuries were reported in that incident.

