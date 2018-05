A 19-year-old George Town man appears in court on burglary charges on Monday (30 April) stemming from a 2017 incident.

Desmond Anderson appeared before Magistrate Valdis Foldats for burglary arising out of a 4 October incident. Mr. Anderson is accused of breaking into Tire Works on Sound Way near Welly’s Cool Spot. He allegedly escaped with an undisclosed amount of money.

Mr. Anderson was bailed. He is expected to return to court on 8 May.

