2 plead not guilty for firearm charges

April 13, 2018
Two men accused of possession of 2 illegal firearms appeared in grand court pleading not guilty to all charges.

Gerald Hakeem Bush and Rico Ray Walton were both charged with possession of an unlicensed 9 millimeter hand gun as well as a colt 45 hand gun as well as ammunition.

Mr. Bush is released on bail requirements including handing over his passport, reporting to the Bodden Town police station 3 days a week between 5 and 7 pm and living at his current address till trial concludes. Mr. Walton was remained back into custody until the trial.

Their trial will start on 30th July 2018.

