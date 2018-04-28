Eco Smart
2017 Fall unemployment up by 1% over Spring 2017

April 27, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
Cayman’s unemployment rate rose by just less than 1% in the Fall of 2017 when compared to Spring last year.
That’s according to the latest numbers in the Economics and Statistics Office’s Fall Labour Force survey.
The latest numbers put Cayman’s overall unemployment rate at 4.9%, up from 4.1% in Spring 2017.
Caymanian unemployment in particular grew by 1%, it was 7.3% in the Fall of last year versus 6.2% in the Spring.
Unemployment grew slightly for those with PR with Right to Work and Non-Caymanians.
Cayman’s total labour force reached 42,941 persons at end of December 2017, near half are Caymanians.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

