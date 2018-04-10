FLOW – Bonus Top Up & Free Minutes
FLOW – 3x hours ‘Top Up’ & Free Minutes
Sports

2018 Masters recap with Z99 Morning Host Teri Bilewitch

April 9, 2018
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

American Patrick Reed shoots 15-under-par-273 to win his first major title at the 2018 Masters. We summon the wisdom of our in-house golf aficionado Teri Bilewitch to breakdown the winners and losers of golf’s most prestigious tournament.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – April
Eclipze 25th Anniversary
Clean Gas
Tanya’s Kitchen
Cleveland Clinic 2018
Rubis – Think Tank
Hurley’s Media Sales
FLOW – Bonus Top Up & Free Minutes

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: