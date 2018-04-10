American Patrick Reed shoots 15-under-par-273 to win his first major title at the 2018 Masters. We summon the wisdom of our in-house golf aficionado Teri Bilewitch to breakdown the winners and losers of golf’s most prestigious tournament.
2018 Masters recap with Z99 Morning Host Teri Bilewitch
April 9, 2018
1 Min Read
About the author
Jordan Armenise
From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.
