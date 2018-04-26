26-year-old biker arrested and bailed

Police arrest a 26-year-old man in connection with last year’s illegal motorbike event named “Ride of the Century.”

You may recall that event created havoc on Cayman’s roads last November and prompted police roadblocks to capture errant riders.

On Friday (20 April) police arrested the man on suspicion of dangerous driving and committing a reckless and negligent act. Police say the suspect was one of the main riders at the event. He is currently out on bail.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

