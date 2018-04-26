Eco Smart
Hurley’s Media Sales
News

26-year-old biker arrested and bailed

April 27, 2018
Add Comment
Jevaughnie Ebanks
1 Min Read

Police arrest a 26-year-old man in connection with last year’s illegal motorbike event named “Ride of the Century.”

You may recall that event created havoc on Cayman’s roads last November and prompted police roadblocks to capture errant riders.

On Friday (20 April) police arrested the man on suspicion of dangerous driving and committing a reckless and negligent act. Police say the suspect was one of the main riders at the event. He is currently out on bail.

About the author

View All Posts

Jevaughnie Ebanks

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – April
Clean Gas
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze – Mother’s Day
Cleveland Clinic 2018
Rubis – Think Tank
Hurley’s Media Sales
Eco Smart

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: