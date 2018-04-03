3 arrested after gun, bullets recovered

Three people remain in police custody after police say they recovered a firearm and ammunition.
Police on Wednesday (11 April) raided a residence in Newlands.
They recovered a Glock 17 automatic pistol and a number of bullets.
The three people arrested include a 50-year old George Town woman, a 27-year-old George town woman and a 31-year-old Bodden Town man.
They were arrested on two counts of possession of an unlicensed firearm, one for the gun and one for the ammunition.
