3 arrested after gun, bullets recovered

Three people remain in police custody after police say they recovered a firearm and ammunition.

Police on Wednesday (11 April) raided a residence in Newlands.

They recovered a Glock 17 automatic pistol and a number of bullets.

The three people arrested include a 50-year old George Town woman, a 27-year-old George town woman and a 31-year-old Bodden Town man.

They were arrested on two counts of possession of an unlicensed firearm, one for the gun and one for the ammunition.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

