341 tickets issued in March, nearly half were for speeding

“Slow down.”

It’s a phrase police say they have to repeat all too often on Cayman’s roadways.

Today (5 April) they say officers issued 341 speeding tickets in the month of March, roughly 11 tickets per day.

In fact, police said in the last two weeks of the month 187 people were ticketed for speeding.

RCIPS Media Relations Officer Jodi-Ann Powery urged drivers to be mindful of the consequences of excessive speeding.

She said police issue most tickets along the Esterly Tibbetts and Linford Pearson highways where the speed limit stands at 40 miles per hour.

“The most tickets that were given were for persons speeding in excess of 60 miles per hour. Additionally, we have also had a few tickets and people going to court for people speeding in excess of 70 and 80 miles per hour. So this is a very serious offence,” said Ms. Powery.

Ms. Powery added that 40 tickets were issued for illegal tints during the two-week exercise.

