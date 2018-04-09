70th anniversary for World Health Day

Universal health coverage is the theme for the 70th anniversary of the World Health Organization.

Local Doctor Carole Ann Johnson says universal health care isn’t about free healthcare because it has to be funded, it’s about making sure there are good systems put in place.

“And it’s also about having good public health, so for example, in Cayman we have a good reporting system for example, for flu and to make sure there is access to flu vaccinations, so it’s all of these aspects of healthcare,” said Ms. Johnson.

