Angling: ‘About Time’ reels in top prize, Montana snags heaviest dolphin at Kirk Slam

It was ‘About Time’ for four anglers this past weekend (14-15 April) as the quartet reeled in the heaviest dolphin at the 2018 Kirk Slam Fishing Tournament. The team of captain Leon Dilbert, Josh Bodden, Josh Miller and Renna Medina caught a combined 47.8 pounds (24.3 and 23.5 pounds) to win the $5000 top prize. Medina, who was fishing for the first time was pleased with her performance.

“It was the first time I’ve ever done this so it was quite challenging, I wasn’t I was going to hold it but I did.”

Heaviest single catch and $1000 went to Marcos Montana who reeled in a dolphin that weighed in at 33.9 pounds.

“He was very hard to come in, and very stubborn. He didn’t want to give up.”

Here is a look at some of the team results from the 2018 Kirk Slam Fishing Tournament from http://www.kirkslam.ky/:

1st: About Time – 47.8 pounds

24.3 pds – Renna Medina

23.5 pds – Leon Dilbert

2nd: Happy Days

33.9 pounds – Marcos Montana

3rd: Last of the Mahicans

25.7 pounds – A.J Kinney

4th: Bloodline

23.9 pounds – Albert McLean

5th: Blue Moon

23.9 pounds – Edward Azan

