Another successful CARIFTA: Swimmers return from Jamaica with 41 medals

Cayman’s amateur swimmers gathered at Owen Roberts International Airport Thursday (5 April) to welcome the last of the 36 Cayman Islands Aquatic Sports Association (CIASA) members arriving home from 2018 CARIFTA Championships that yielded 41 medals. Camana Bat Aquatic Club Sabine Ellison who won four individual gold medals in addition to a bronze in the relay.

“I put my best out there for my team and I really enjoyed the experience of racing with all the other kids on this team, and all the Caribbean countries.”

11- year old Jillian Crooks, who won 5 medals in her CARIFTA debut says the best is yet to come.

“Now I know I can do better in the next few CARIFTA Championships.”

After an impressive haul, CBAC’s Stefano Bonati says CARIFTA has filled the Cayman’s swimmers with confidence.

“It felt really good to get points for the team, but it also made you proud to know you are one of the top in the Caribbean.”

Perhaps the most proud are Cayman’s artistic swimmers, who won four medals in the groups first ever major competition. Amber Barnes, who won three of Cayman’s synchronized swimming medals says the team is here to stay.

“I think just moving forward just trying hard keep on doing what we do, keep trying hard and doing our best at other competitions.”

Cayman won two gold and one silver on the final day of competition in Open Water courtesy of John Bodden, Elana Sinclair and Avery Lambert. Another successful year in the books at one of the biggest amateur swimming competitions.

