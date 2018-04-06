Kaaboo – Early Bird
FLOW – Bonus Top Up & Free Minutes
FLOW – 3x hours ‘Top Up’ & Free Minutes
Sports

Another successful CARIFTA: Swimmers return from Jamaica with 41 medals

April 5, 2018
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
2 Min Read

Cayman’s amateur swimmers gathered at Owen Roberts International Airport Thursday (5 April) to welcome the last of the 36 Cayman Islands Aquatic Sports Association (CIASA) members arriving home from 2018 CARIFTA Championships that yielded 41 medals. Camana Bat Aquatic Club Sabine Ellison who won four individual gold medals in addition to a bronze in the relay.

“I put my best out there for my team and I really enjoyed the experience of racing with all the other kids on this team, and all the Caribbean countries.”

11- year old Jillian Crooks, who won 5 medals in her CARIFTA debut says the best is yet to come.

“Now I know I can do better in the next few CARIFTA Championships.”

After an impressive haul, CBAC’s Stefano Bonati says CARIFTA has filled the Cayman’s swimmers with confidence.

“It felt really good to get points for the team, but it also made you proud to know you are one of the top in the Caribbean.”

Perhaps the most proud are Cayman’s artistic swimmers, who won four medals in the groups first ever major competition. Amber Barnes, who won three of Cayman’s synchronized swimming medals says the team is here to stay.

“I think just moving forward just trying hard keep on doing what we do, keep trying hard and doing our best at other competitions.”

Cayman won two gold and one silver on the final day of competition in Open Water courtesy of John Bodden, Elana Sinclair and Avery Lambert. Another successful year in the books at one of the biggest amateur swimming competitions.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Clean Gas
Eclipze 25th Anniversary
Kirk Freeport – April
Cleveland Clinic 2018
Rubis – Think Tank
Hurley’s Media Sales
FLOW – Bonus Top Up & Free Minutes

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: