Arson attack on brand new police cars in GT

Burnt out shells are all that remains of two new police cars believed to have been destroyed at the hands of an arsonist.

Police say around 2:45 a.m. today (17 April) police and fire officers responded to a fire at Vampt Motors. Police said the vehicles were apparently targeted. They were not occupied at the time and there were no injuries in the incident. No other property damage was reported. They are appealing for witnesses to this incident.

“This is an unacceptable attack on law enforcement and government property, it will impact the patrols those vehicles were intended for, but more importantly, appears to be a continuation of reckless arson attacks on vehicles around the island last year. Such behavior endangers everyone and must be stopped. We are asking members of the community to come forward with any information,” said Commissioner of Police Derek Byrne.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

