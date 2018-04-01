Kaaboo – Early Bird
Sports

Athletics: Barnes silver leads Cayman on day one of CARIFTA Games

April 1, 2018
Jordan Armenise
2 Min Read

University of Texas-San Antonio freshman Lacee Barnes led team Cayman Saturday (31st March) at the 2018 CARIFTA Games in Bahamas, throwing 13.40 meters to win silver in the Under-20 women’s shot put.

Cayman also saw strong performances from both Shalysa Wray and Ava Hider. Wray finished fourth overall in the girls Under-20 400 meter finals, just 1.08 seconds from winning bronze.

Hider, 15, who is competing in her first CARIFTA Games after qualifying in the 3 events

in the Under-17 age group (800m/1500m/3000m) impressed on the big stage finishing fourth in the 1500 meters with a time of 5:01.39. Running at the back of the pack, Hider stormed ahead of the field in the final lap to secure a top five finish.

Here is a look at all the results from day one at the 2018 CARIFTA Games:

Under-17 Girls 1500m

4th: Ava Hider, 5:01.39

 

Under-17 Girls 400m

9th, Semi-Finals: Jaden Francis, 57.02(PB)

 

Under-17 Boys 1500m

6th: Levi Superville,  4:24.57

 

Under-17 Boys 100m

6th, Semi-Finals: Neil Brown  11.63 (2.4 wind assisted/PB)

7th, Semi-Finals Derrick Francis, 11.53

 

Under-20 Girls 400m

4th: Shalysa Wray, 54.63

 

Under-20 Girls Long Jump

12th: Aijah Lewis, 5.07m

 

Under-20 Boys 100m

3rd Prelims: Brandon Williams, 11.16 (PB)

8th Prelims: Gary Rankin, 11.12

 

 

Under-20 Boys High Jump

7th: Louis Gordon, 2.00 meters

 

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

