Athletics: Barnes silver leads Cayman on day one of CARIFTA Games

University of Texas-San Antonio freshman Lacee Barnes led team Cayman Saturday (31st March) at the 2018 CARIFTA Games in Bahamas, throwing 13.40 meters to win silver in the Under-20 women’s shot put.

Cayman also saw strong performances from both Shalysa Wray and Ava Hider. Wray finished fourth overall in the girls Under-20 400 meter finals, just 1.08 seconds from winning bronze.

Hider, 15, who is competing in her first CARIFTA Games after qualifying in the 3 events

in the Under-17 age group (800m/1500m/3000m) impressed on the big stage finishing fourth in the 1500 meters with a time of 5:01.39. Running at the back of the pack, Hider stormed ahead of the field in the final lap to secure a top five finish.

Here is a look at all the results from day one at the 2018 CARIFTA Games:

Under-17 Girls 1500m

4th: Ava Hider, 5:01.39

Under-17 Girls 400m

9th, Semi-Finals: Jaden Francis, 57.02(PB)

Under-17 Boys 1500m

6th: Levi Superville, 4:24.57

Under-17 Boys 100m

6th, Semi-Finals: Neil Brown 11.63 (2.4 wind assisted/PB)

7th, Semi-Finals Derrick Francis, 11.53

Under-20 Girls 400m

4th: Shalysa Wray, 54.63

Under-20 Girls Long Jump

12th: Aijah Lewis, 5.07m

Under-20 Boys 100m

3rd Prelims: Brandon Williams, 11.16 (PB)

8th Prelims: Gary Rankin, 11.12

Under-20 Boys High Jump

7th: Louis Gordon, 2.00 meters

