Athletics: Forbes 3rd at Grenada Invitational, collegiate stars busy abroad

Here is a look at some of Cayman’s track and field athletes abroad from 21-22 April:
Ronald Forbes
Grenada Invitational
3rd: 110mh, 13.97
Cayman’s national record holder took advantage of a nasty fall by Cuba’s Yordan O’Farrill to finish 3rd overall in a field of four hurdlers with a time of 13.97 seconds. The time is just a hair behind his time at the 2018 Commonwealth Games just a few weeks ago.
Nate Patterson
Wingate University
SAC Championships
6th: Long Jump 6.78m
1st: Triple Jump 15.057m
Senior Nate Patterson continued his strong season at the Southern Atlantic Conference Championships, winning the triple jump with a distance of 6.78 meters. Patterson has qualified for NCAA Divison Two Outdoor Championships.
Tahj Lewis
Southeastern Louisiana University
LSU Alumni Gold
Just a month after setting a season best in the 800 meters at the LSU Classic
, Senior Tajh Lewis continued to post strong middle distance times in the 800 meters, placing 9th at the LSU Alumni Gold with a time of 1:53.35.
Pearl Morgan
Central Methodist University
Augustana Invite
4th: 400m, 57.34
7th: 4x100m, 49.86
Sophomore Pearl Morgan’s 57.34 seconds in the 400 meters qualified her for the 2018 National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Outdoor Championships 24-26 May.
Lacee Barnes
UTSA
J. Fred Duckett Twilight
17th: Discus 36.91m
