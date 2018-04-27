Eco Smart
Autism Society to raise funds for therapies not covered by insurance

April 26, 2018
Joe Avary
3 Min Read

The Autism Society of the Cayman Islands is preparing for its official launch next Monday. (30 April)

Its goals include raising awareness and understanding, advocating for access to insurance coverage, and helping families pay for evidence based treatment.

Carter Coen is just nine years old, and he’s already Cayman Pepper Patch’s number one salesman.

Every Wednesday, you can find him alongside Ms. Carol Hay, serving up samples of the tasty spread paired with a selection of cheeses at the Camana Bay farmer’s market.

9-year old Carter Coen shows off a certificate affirming him as the cayman Pepper patch’s number one salesperson

“When I sell, I get a free sample,” he said, with a smile stretching from one ear to another.

It’s not just a good time for Carter, it’s a part of his applied behavioural analysis (ABA) therapy, and a big part of his routine.

“A thing about children on the spectrum is that they like routine,” said his mother Shani Petzer. “This is his Wednesday, he comes to the market, it’s great for his social abilities and to get out there and to just have fun and be a child.”

Carter is lucky, his parents can afford the costly therapy. ABA is not covered by most insurance providers.

“Most families for the child on the spectrum cannot give their children what they need in terms of therapy,” said Ms. Petzer.

“The biggest tenant of the Autism Society is, to help raise funds for treatment that is not covered by insurance,” said the Welless Centre’s ABA programme manager Sloane Pharr.

Ms. Pharr told Cayman 27 prevalence of autism is on the rise, and so is awareness.

“While awareness is where it needs to be, or getting there, the insurance coverage is not,” she said.

She told Cayman 27 the Autism Society will advocate for access to coverage, while providing support for the families.

“It is a very isolating diagnosis, the family of the children impacted by autism are very isolated, and they need a community around them,” said Ms. Pharr.

And as for Carter, he’s just wired to sell.

“I’m going to put a lot on it,” he said, spreading a cracker with a thick layer of the peppery treat.

 

The launch event starts with a screening of the film ‘Life Animated’ at the Camana Bay cinema next Monday. The film is already sold out, but the public is welcome to come and learn more at the reception after the movie at Abacus in Camana Bay. That starts at 8’o’clock.

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014.

