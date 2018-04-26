Eco Smart
Basketball: Ebanks, Worthing Thunder prepare for NBL Division One Finals

April 25, 2018
Jordan Armenise
2 Min Read

After signing with England’s Worthing Thunder for the 2018 National Basketball League (NBL) Division One season in November 2017, Cayman’s Jorge Ebanks is set play in the league’s finals this Sunday (29 April) against the seventh ranked Hemel Storm.

Ranked fourth overall, the Thunder opened the NBL Division One playoffs with a 98-89 win over fifth ranked Northumbria. The Thunder then defeated the number one ranked Loughborough Student Riders 76-65 to reach the finals for the first time in 12 years. Ebanks says it’s a rewarding finish to a tough season that saw Worthing post a modest 16-8 record.

“The season has been long, but it’s been good. We managed to come in fourth place, and make the playoffs. We just knocked off the number one team.”

The Thunder and Storm faced each other twice in the regular season, finishing with one win a piece. On 12 November, the Storm edged the Thunder 91-89 while on 17 February Worthing evened up the season series with a 78-72 victory. Ebanks says the team heads into the league finals confident they can claim raise the trophy for the first time since 2006.

“We are riding in real high and real confident, and I think we are going to keep it rolling. We have the guys to do it. Hopefully I can bring a championship home.”

Jordan Armenise

