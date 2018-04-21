Berksoy, Jackson, Clough take 3rd round of Junior Tennis Circuit

[advanced_iframe securitykey=”caa9e21860b27fde605f36be1c84e1cb7af95dc4″ src=”https://livestream.com/accounts/3763042/events/5283549/videos/173651276/player?width=960&height=540&autoPlay=true&mute=false” width=”960″ height=”540″ frameborder=”0″ scrolling=”no”

Round three of the Cayman Islands Tennis Club (CITC) Junior Tennis Circuit saw an infusion of talent this past weekend (14-15 April) as new players won all three age divisions.

Under-10 Finals

Albert Berksoy def Milana Thompson

6-2, 6-2

Six players competed in the Under-10 division with Albert Berksoy defeating Milana Thompson 6-2, 6-2 in the finals. Playing in his first tournament, Andrew Jacques was victorious over Alex Linkowski 6-4, 6-3 to take 3rd place. Jacques also defeated first timer Ricardo Reis 6-2, 6-4 in the Consolation finals.

Under-14 Finals

Zach Jackson def Sebastian Bjuroe

7-6 (7-3), 6-3

Fourteen players in the Under-14 division with Zach Jackson defeating Sebastian Bjuroe 7-6 (7-3), 6-3 to claim the title. Albert Berksoy

and Rafael Wejbora teamed up to defeat Phin Ellison and Joshua Richardson 8-7 (10-2) in a competitive doubles final.

Under-18 Finals

Harrison Clough def Lauren Fullerton

6-3, 6-3

Eight players in the 18& Under-18 division with Harrison Clough, a Scotland, defeating Lauren Fullerton 6-3, 6-3 to win the title. Clough Alex Claybourn defeated Caden Stradling and Jakub Neveril 8-7 (10-6 in the tiebreaker) to win the doubles final.

Round four of the Junior Tennis Circuit hits the court 25-27 May at the Ritz-Carlton.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

