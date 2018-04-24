Blocked beach access creates snag for one Earth Day clean-up

An Earth Day cleanup hit a snag over the weekend. One woman told Cayman 27 she and other volunteers found a marked beach access on Old Prospect Road blocked with a concrete wall.

It’s the same spot where last year, a security company was hired to fence off the access due in part to concerns of drug use.

“Up until recently I was one of those who silently like, just read the posts, I didn’t think it affected me per-se,” said Sarah Bushea.

She said after coming across an obstructed access during her company’s earth Day cleanup, that all changed.

“Upon coming down this path then we realized that it’s not really a beach access because of this wall, so it’s quite disheartening to see that, and I decided that, you know, it should be recorded so that somebody could do something about it,” said Ms. Bushea.

She took her frustrations to social media in a video post.

“There’s some blocks here, I guess you are supposed to climb up on top of these,” she said in the video.

Last October, the same beach access made headlines after a security firm was hired to erect a fence, in part due to concerns of drug use and other illegal behavior.

Ms. Bushea said that’s not justification to block the access for all.

“If there something that is of that nature that is pestering the community, the best thing to do is to reach out to the local enforcement, and not to block everyone because when you try to block a small amount of persons, we’re doing something criminal, you were also blocking majority of the public who are not criminals and just want to enjoy our, you know rights to the beach..

She urged beach lovers not to take their access rights for granted.

“If we allow this to continue one by one, sooner or later the beach access for us will be at a minimum, and we don’t want it to where it is like we have to take desperate measures to just get what’s rightfully ours.

This particular beach access is included in the behemoth 1,174 page comprehensive beach access report as PP4, a public right of way marked with signage, and without obstruction.

