Bodden Town arson suspects bailed

April 23, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
Two Bodden Town men are now on bail for arson after police say they suspect the men set a house on fire on Friday (20 April).
According an RCIPS statement a 60-year-old and a 59-year-old man, both of Bodden Town, were detained on suspicion of arson.
Police say around 11 a.m. Friday emergency responders were called to a report of a fire at a house on Nettie Levy Close in Bodden Town.
The blaze caused significant damage to the house. No value for the damage was given. Investigations continue.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

