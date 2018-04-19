Bodden Town FC eliminated from 2018 CONCACAF Caribbean Shield

Cayman’s 2017 Premier League champions were eliminated Tuesday (17 April) after a 5-2 loss to Martinique champion Franciscain.

Bodden Town FC would take a 1-0 lead early thanks to an 11th minute goal by Tevon Levien, but Franciscain would score three unanswered goals at the 21st (Yindi Tarrieu) 28th (Johnny Daniel Marajo) and 37th (Yann Timon) minute to head into half with a 3-1 advantage.

The Martinique champion would add a fourth goal in the 54th minute extending the lead 4-1, but Bodden Town’s Kareem James would strike in the 70th minute to make it 4-2. A fifth goal in the 89th minute would put the nail in the coffin for the CIFA champions losing 5-2 and dropping to 3rd place overall in Group C, and out of semifinal contention. Captain Ramon Sealy said the score was not indicative of the effort.

“It was a good competitive performance from the guys. A couple of crucial mistakes set us back in the first half. We did well in the second half but went down to 10 men. We almost fought back to 4-3 but we missed our chance and they came back down the pitch and and scored their fifth goal.”

This was the first time in tournament history associate member clubs have played one another exclusively. Head Coach Elbert McLean says regardless of the score, the added competition improves their club.

“I feel kind of sad we didn’t make it to the semifinals. It was a good experience, we don’t get this kind of play at home. It was special to play against other amateur teams in CONCACAF. We will go back and rebuild for next season and try to become league champion again, and come back here.”

Here are the final standings from the 2018 CONCACAF Caribbean Club Shield:

Group C

1st Franciscain (MAR) GF 12 GA 4 PTS 6

2nd Dominiguito (CUR) GF 4 GA 3 PTS 5

3rd Bodden Town (CAY) GF 4 GA 6 PTS 4

4th Cayon FC (SKN) GF 3 GA 1 PTS 1

