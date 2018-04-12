Eco Smart
BREAKING: Woman killed on ETH

April 12, 2018
Kevin Morales
One woman dies following a crash on the Esterley Tibbetts Highway.

The woman was a pedestrian, according to police. The incident happened Thursday (12 April) morning.

The southbound lane of the ETH near the Yacht Club roundabout remains closed to traffic as investigators remain on scene.

Details are few at this time but police have confirmed it is a fatal crash.

The incident is causing major delays to southbound traffic coming from West Bay. Police are allowing southbound traffic through into George Town using the ETH northbound lane.

Northbound traffic on the ETH is being diverted onto West Bay Rd.

Cayman 27 will update this story as more details become available.

(Editor’s Note: Police originally states the victim was a man before issuing a correction. We’ve made the necessary changes to this story.)

About the author

Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

