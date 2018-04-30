BREAKING: Fatal crash in North Side

One person died Sunday (29 April) following a motor vehicle crash in North Side.

Details are few but police confirm a fatal accident around 8 p.m. Sunday (29 April) near Old Man Bay Road.

Police closed Old Man Bay Road near the grocery store in both directions but it reopened early Monday (30 April) morning.

A car with three occupants hit a utility pole, according to police. One occupant died and two others were taken to the hospital.

It marks the fifth death on Cayman’s roads this year.

Cayman 27 will update this page as more details become available.

