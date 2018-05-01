Breaking News: Two arrested in Miami before boarding Cayman Airways flight

Cayman Airways confirms two passengers were arrested yesterday (29 April) at Miami International Airport before boarding a flight headed for Cayman.

According to airline officials, the two passengers were ticketed for flight KX103 from Miami to Grand Cayman.

They say the passengers were taken into custody by US Customs and Border patrol officers before boarding the aircraft.

Rumours surrounding the arrest have spread quickly. But a spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Police Department tells Cayman 27, “I have been advised by our Narcotics Bureau that we have not made any narcotics arrests involving two kilos or Cayman citizens or residents.”

