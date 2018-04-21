Breaking News: Water-related Death in East End

A 70-year-old female US visitor has died in a water-related incident in East End yesterday (20 April.)

Her death is the fifth water-related death for 2018 and Cayman’s second water-related death in April.

Earlier this month on Easter Monday (2 April) 76-year-old West Bay resident Doriel McLean died while fishing in the waters off North Side.

According to details only released by the RCIPS today (21 April) the woman in yesterday’s incident fell into difficulties while scuba diving off East End just before 9 a.m.

Police said CPR was attempted on the victim, but she was pronounced dead after she was transported to Cayman Islands Hospital by ambulance.

The woman’s identity has not been released by police.

