Kaaboo – Early Bird
FLOW – Bonus Top Up & Free Minutes
FLOW – 3x hours ‘Top Up’ & Free Minutes
College Hoops Bracket Challenge
Crime News

Breaking News: Water-related death in North Side

April 2, 2018
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

A 76-year-old West Bay man has been killed in a water-related incident in North Side today (2 April.)

Police confirmed the incident a short while ago in a brief media statement.

According to the RCIPS shortly after 12:45 p.m. today officers responded to a report of a person in distress on the beach in the vicinity of Rum Point Road, North Side.

The police say a man had been in the water fishing when he encountered difficulties and was assisted by family members nearby.

Emergency services were contacted and the man was subsequently transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigations are continuing.

Tune in to our 6p.m. newscast tomorrow (3 April) for the full story.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Eclipze 25th Anniversary
Kirk Freeport – Hearts on Fire
Tanya’s Kitchen
Rubis – Think Tank
Cleveland Clinic 2018
Hurley’s Media Sales
FLOW – Bonus Top Up & Free Minutes

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: