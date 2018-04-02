Breaking News: Water-related death in North Side

A 76-year-old West Bay man has been killed in a water-related incident in North Side today (2 April.)

Police confirmed the incident a short while ago in a brief media statement.

According to the RCIPS shortly after 12:45 p.m. today officers responded to a report of a person in distress on the beach in the vicinity of Rum Point Road, North Side.

The police say a man had been in the water fishing when he encountered difficulties and was assisted by family members nearby.

Emergency services were contacted and the man was subsequently transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigations are continuing.

Tune in to our 6p.m. newscast tomorrow (3 April) for the full story.

