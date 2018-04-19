Burglary suspect held after safe stolen from WB Road store

Police say they have arrested a 21-year-old George Town man for a break-in and the theft of a safe at a West Bay Road business.

According to the RCIPS the man was arrested this morning (18 April) on suspicion of burglary.

It stems from an incident on Friday 9 March where a store at West Shore Centre was broken into. A safe holding cash was taken.

Police said the man is currently in custody.

