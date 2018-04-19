Eco Smart
Burglary suspect held after safe stolen from WB Road store

April 18, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
Police say they have arrested a 21-year-old George Town man for a break-in and the theft of a safe at a West Bay Road business.
According to the RCIPS the man was arrested this morning (18 April) on suspicion of burglary.
It stems from an incident on Friday 9 March where a store at West Shore Centre  was broken into. A safe holding cash was taken.
Police said the man is currently in custody.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

