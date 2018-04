No injuries were reported Sunday (8 April) evening after a tour bus caught fire.

That’s according to a spokesperson for the company that owns the bus, Platinum Tours.

The blaze forced police to shut down a portion of the Esterley Tibbetts Highway to southbound traffic.

Cayman 27’s cameras arrived just after 2 p.m.

The bus was on the road’s shoulder just south of the roundabout near Public Beach.

Firefighters, police and an ambulance were on scene.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print