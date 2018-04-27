Eco Smart
Byles sets sights on Port, says he will meet with Gov’t on project

April 26, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
Chamber of Commerce president Paul Byles says he and his team will be requesting an update from Government on the multi-million dollar port project in very short order.
Cayman is yet to know the status of government’s port project, but the local chamber boss says it is need to know information and executives will be reaching out to Government to determine what are their plans and what is happening with the project.

“We are actually going to arrange a meeting with the relevant people in Government to discuss the port and to have them make a presentation us on what the plans are and what is going on. I think once we have the information we are better informed and we can formulate an opinion on where things are going,” Mr. Byles said.
The last update we had on the project was the announcement of nine preferred bidders, among them China Harbour, that was back in early March.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

