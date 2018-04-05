Kaaboo – Early Bird
Calls to investigate obscene t-shirts

April 5, 2018
Jevaughnie Ebanks
Former political hopeful Nicholas DaCosta said t-shirts sold by a local retailer could be considered obscene and he wants the police to investigate.

Mr. DaCosta believes the shirts violate Penal Code regulations outlawing obscene publications.
He said while the shirts are meant to be funny, he believes they could be illegal and they don’t paint Cayman in a very good light.

“Trying to sell that as our culture, it is not and it can’t just be portrayed as such. And to see families walking through these stores in town, looking for items to remember us by and this being one of them on the international stage, I think is unacceptable and not just unacceptable to me morally but it is against the Penal Code,” said Mr.DaCosta.

Mr. DaCosta said that he made a complaint to the RCIPS, but said he followed up with police again yesterday (3 April) and still no progress.

We reached out to the RCIPS for comment, but we did not get a statement before news time.

Jevaughnie Ebanks

